Cool, but still above normal, stretch with more rain chances on the horizon | Nov. 6, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some sunshine returned to our area Wednesday with temperatures pushing into the upper 60s.

We’re eyeing a cool stretch of days the rest of this week, albeit, numbers will remain above normal. This also eventually will lead to the next rain chance by this weekend.

Wednesday night: A dry and partly cloudy night will be on tap. Lows will fall into the mid 40s with winds staying light out of the north.

Thursday: We look to be a little bit cooler with a mix between mostly sunny and partly sunny skies. The light wind out of the north will persist and lead way to temperatures only getting into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Friday: Gentle, sunny, weather will greet us for our Friday with temperatures remaining above normal for this time of the year. Highs are set to once again top out in the low 60s.

7-Day Forecast: Heading into this weekend, our next chance for rain will be in sight. We could see showers return as early as Saturday evening and carry into Sunday. Some rumbles of thunder may also be possible, but severe weather is not anticipated at this time yet. Highs will range from the low to upper 60s this weekend.