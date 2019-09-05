Cool nights, pleasant days continue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– Another cool night is on tap across central Indiana.

Thursday Night:

Skies will stay mostly clear Thursday evening with temperatures falling into the 60s. Overnight it will turn cool again with lows dropping into the middle 50s. Some light fog may develop late Thursday night.

Friday:

Areas of fog will be possible early in the morning along with a little patchy drizzle. Look for some sunshine to break out for the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s close to 80.

Friday Night:

It’s going to be another great night for high school football games. Temperatures will fall into the 60s around game time with dry conditions.

Saturday:

The weekend will start out great. Look for lots of sunshine with highs in the middle 70s. Normal high for this time of year is 82. So we’ll be below normal for both Saturday and Sunday.

8-Day Forecast:

There’s a chance for a few showers and an isolated storm Sunday. Highs will stay in the middle 70s. Monday will stay mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible.

Temperatures will begin to warm up for much of next week. Highs will climb into the lower and middle 80s with rain chances increasing by the end of next week.