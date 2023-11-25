Cool Saturday, rain & snow possible Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All is quiet to start off the weekend in central Indiana. However, some areas will be eyeing their first accumulating snow of the fall for Sunday. Be sure to watch the roadways north and west of Indy tomorrow morning into the afternoon.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High temperatures in the mid-40s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low temperatures in the upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers with light snow for areas north and west. Right now, the current thinking is the rain/snow line will set up closer to Lafayette and Kokomo. Areas northwest of this line will have the chance of slushy accumulation up to 1″. High temperatures in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY NIGHT; After a cold front crosses Sunday evening, a few backside flurries will be possible in central Indiana. Clouds will start to drop off in the early morning hours. Low temperatures in the mid-20s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Cooler air remains in place to start the work week with highs Monday and Tuesday in the 30s. Overnight lows Monday night could slip back into the teens. Much of next week will be dry with our next chance of rain on Friday.

You can track our next system by following along on interactive radar here.