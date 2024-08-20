Cool starts this week

A cooler start to your Tuesday morning. We will see lots of sunshine and temperatures below normal for the next couple of days.

TODAY: Clear but cool to start off your Tuesday morning. Little cloud cover will be present for the afternoon. The winds will not be as brisk as what they were yesterday. Winds will be out of the north and east at about 5 to 10 mph later today. The main weather story for today will be the cooler temperatures. We will see high temperatures about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year into the low and maybe middle 70s farther south.

TONIGHT: Clear and even chillier tonight. Temperatures here in the city will fall into the lower 50s but areas outside of Indianapolis will fall into the 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Another sunny day on your Wednesday with temperatures climbing into the low and middle seventies. Highs will still be running about 8 to 10 degrees below normal for this time of the year. Wednesday evening temperatures once again fall into the lower 50s and some of those spots outside of the city could fall into the upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Another dry and sunny day on Thursday. Temperatures begin to warm up a little bit we’ll see readings right around 80.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: The first high school football games of the season begin this Friday and the weather will be dry. Look for partly cloudy skies with temperatures warming up a little bit with readings climbing into the middle 80s.

This weekend looks to be much warmer with temperatures in the mid and upper 80s near 90 for the end of the weekend. It is going to be more humid. Temperatures on Monday will climb into the low and even middle 90s at times with higher humidity values. It continues to stay dry throughout the rest of the week stretching into the weekend and even into the beginning of next week.