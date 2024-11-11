Cool temperatures this week with more rain in sight | Nov. 11, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many spots worked their way into the 60s on this Monday due to sunshine and a breezy westerly wind.

The temperature trend for the rest of this week looks to shift around a slight bit at times, but we’re looking at closer to normal numbers with a midweek rain chance.

Monday night: It’s going to be a cold one tonight under partly cloudy skies due to a dry cold front that will move through. Winds are also expected to die down through the first half of tonight. Lows will plummet into the mid 30s.

Tuesday: We have not had a lot of days this month that have featured seasonable temperatures. Tuesday will be one of those days where it actually feels like what it’s supposed to for this time of the year. Due to the aforementioned front, temperatures are going to struggle despite plenty of sunshine in place. Highs will only top out in the low to mid 50s.

Wednesday: A slight temperature rebound is ahead for Wednesday before we see a more organized system slide in by the nighttime hours. Showers will begin to infiltrate the state near or just after sunset, and coverage will turn widespread. Some showers are set to linger into Thursday.

Highs are going to rise into the upper 50s.

7-Day Forecast: Spotty to scattered showers are possible through much of Thursday. Temperatures will eventually embark on a small and gradual warmup into this weekend. Highs are shaping up to push back into the 60s Saturday. Additional rain chances are in play Sunday into early next week.