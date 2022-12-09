Weather Blog

Cool weekend ahead, another system to move in next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a damp and cloudy end to the week, we’ll look towards near to slightly above normal temperatures and mostly dry weather this weekend.

Friday night: A mainly cloudy night is ahead with patchy drizzle possible. Areas of fog will also develop closer to daybreak as well. Lows will fall into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Saturday: Patchy fog will be around to start our Saturday. Skies will remain mainly cloudy throughout the day, and we can’t rule out spotty showers during the afternoon hours. Highs look to top out in the mid to upper 40s.

Sunday: We are set to finally bring back some sunshine for the second half of our weekend. Despite the return of the sun, temperatures are expected to be slightly cooler with numbers only getting into the mid 40s.

8-Day Forecast: Highs stay in the mid 40s to open up the new workweek before we warm back into the 50s Tuesday. This will lead way to our next main weather system that will bring chances for rain and isolated storms late Tuesday into Wednesday. On the backside of this system, chances for mixed precipitation will come into play for Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will also become a bit colder.