Weather Blog

Cooldown and snow chances ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was a night and day difference weather-wise compared to yesterday for our Wednesday. Temps rose to near the 50° mark with breezy winds out of the south. This nicer weather won’t last as cooler air and snow chances are set to make their way into the forecast.

Wednesday night: Skies will become partly cloudy tonight with winds dying down. Lows are set to dip into the upper 20s to low 30s.

Thursday: A cooler afternoon will be on tap for Thursday as winds will shift to come out of the northwest and set the stage for our cooldown. In yesterday’s afternoon blog there was a mention of possible snow showers for our Thursday. Those chances have dwindled, and it will be a dry day. Highs will be more on the seasonable with numbers topping out in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Friday: The cooldown continues to end the workweek under mostly cloudy skies. Highs look to once again be right around average for this time of the year as we top out in the mid 30s.

8-Day Forecast: Snow chances look to move in as we work our way throughout the weekend. At this time, specifics are still a bit difficult to pin down. Some models continue to dip a majority of the snow south of central Indiana for the entire weekend. There is also the chance for the system to make a sharp turn northeastward on Sunday, which would also give us a better chance of snow for then as well. Overall, it is too early to throw in the towel on this weekend’s snow chances.

GFS: Saturday AM

GFS: Sunday PM

BARON MODEL: Saturday AM

BARON MODEL: Sunday AM

Regardless of whether or not we see snow, it will be on the chilly side for a majority of the extended forecast. High temperatures are expected to stay in the 30s through next week.