Weather Blog

Cooldown with additional rain and storm chances ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We experienced another round of miserable heat and humidity for our Tuesday with scattered rain and storms during the afternoon hours. Relief is in sight as we are tracking a gradual cooldown and eventually lowering our humidity values.

Tuesday night: Another warm and humid night will be on the table for us with rain and storms slowly tapering off after sunset.

We can’t rule out isolated strong to severe storms before sunset for the northern half of the state. Damaging winds will be the main threat along with heavy rainfall and frequent lightning.

Lows will only fall into the low 70s.

Wednesday: Have the rain gear handy for your Wednesday as numerous showers and storms will develop by the afternoon hours.

Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible for areas mainly south of interstate 70. The main threats are damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and lightning.

It will not be as hot as Tuesday with highs cooling off slightly into the mid 80s. However, the muggy airmass will remain in place.

Thursday: Expect a similarly wet day for your Thursday as showers will be likely with isolated storms possible in the afternoon hours.

The cooling trend will continue as we will only rise into the low 80s for our high temperatures.

8 Day Forecast: We will begin to lower rain chances by Friday with a few spotty showers and storms possible. After an active week, a dry and more comfortable airmass will return to our area just in time for Fourth of July weekend. It is looking like a pleasant weekend to celebrate and enjoy the outdoors with highs in the upper 70s. We look to quickly bounce back into the mid 80s by next Monday.