Cooler but quiet Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We continued our amazing weather trend for our Wednesday as a lot of locations across the state got even warmer than yesterday.

Wednesday night: A colder night is ahead after having a few nights of above average temperatures. Skies will be mostly cloudy with breezy winds continuing as we will fall into the upper 20s.

Thursday: Although we will work in cooler air for our Thursday, we will be near average temperature wise for this time of the year. Along with our cooldown, the winds will also die down a bit. Highs will only top out in the low 40s.

Friday: We look to slightly rebound our temperatures as we close out the workweek. Highs will rise into the mid 40s as we will remain dry throughout the day.

8 Day Forecast: As we go into the weekend, our next chance for rain will work its way into the forecast. With these rain chances, temperatures will surge back into the mid 50s. The new workweek next week looks to stay mainly quiet with the exception of shower chances for next Tuesday. Temperatures will remain near or above average through the extended forecast.