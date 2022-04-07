Weather Blog

Cooler day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cool start to the morning with temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. Most will wake up to a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds will thicken up this afternoon with a stray shower chance during the afternoon and evening with highs in the lower 50s. Light rain will stick around through the overnight with lows in the upper 30s.

Chilly and damp end to the week with a scattered light wintry mix through morning and afternoon. Highs will struggle through the afternoon with most spots only warming to the mid 40s.

Light rain and a few snowflakes will stick around through parts of Saturday with highs still struggling to make it out of the 40s. Much better by the end of the weekend with highs in the lower 60s with loads of sunshine!

Temperatures will continue to trend warmer with highs to start the week in the mid 60s with most spots warming to the lower 70s through mid to late week with scattered shower and storm chances.