Cooler for the back half of the week with more rain chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We got a nice bit of rain during the first half of our Tuesday with some rumbles of thunder. Temperatures were even able to still get into the 60s despite the rain and cloud cover.

We’re set to still continue our cooler turn with additional rain on the way as we get into the weekend.

Tuesday night: There remains a shot for some showers going into tonight, but the better chance for rain will be to our southeast.

It will be a cooler night with lows dropping into the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday: Tuesday’s system will give way to a mostly cloudy and cooler Wednesday. We’ll start the day on a gloomy note with cloud cover hanging on into Wednesday afternoon. As we approach Wednesday evening, there will be a little bit of clearing. Winds will also turn to come out of the north, and in conjunction with lack of sunshine, highs will only get into the mid 50s. Even though we’ll be cooler, these numbers are still above normal for this time of the year.

Thursday: We’ll transition towards a brighter Thursday with skies turning partly sunny. Dry air will stay in place for the day as highs get into the mid to upper 50s.

8-Day Forecast: After a dry Thursday, rain will quickly return to close out the workweek. It is currently shaping up to be a wet and breezy Friday with highs nearing 60. Rain chances and breezy winds will persist into Saturday as temperatures back off even further into the low 50s. Sunday still looks like the coolest day in this forecast with highs near normal in the mid 40s. It won’t take long before temperatures warm back up as we get into next week.