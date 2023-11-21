Cooler temperatures for the holiday week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures stay on the cooler side for the holiday week. Rainfall comes to an end with just a few spotty showers. The holiday looks dry but much cooler temperatures stick around through the weekend.

TODAY: The wind picked up overnight and is slowly dropping this morning. It may still be a bit breezy but lots of improvement from overnight. A few spotty light showers will continue for the first part of the morning. The rain will be light and eventually come to an end by midday. The clouds hang around for much of the afternoon and evening. Temperatures really don’t climb all that much today. We’ll see highs in the lower 50s for much of the state. Upper 40s are possible in northern Indiana.

TONIGHT: Winds will be a bit breezy with winds out of the northwest at 10 to 15 miles per hour. Lows fall into the upper 30s under mostly cloudy skies.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds stick around for much of the day on Wednesday. It will be dry but cooler. Temperatures will be below normal with highs only in the middle 40s.

THANKSGIVING: Sunshine returns for Thanksgiving. It’s going to be a nice bright day with highs in the upper 40s near 50. Winds will be light and it will dry.

8DAY FORECAST: If you’re going to be out shopping early Friday morning it will be chilly. It looks like it will be dry all day Friday with temperatures climbing into the middle 40s for the afternoon. This is a few degrees below normal for this time of the year. This weekend looks nice but really chilly. Lows in the morning will be in the 20s. Highs climb into the lower 40s for both Saturday and Sunday. We’re watching a system that will move through the state on Sunday. This will bring us a chance for a few rain showers and it may be just cold enough to see a few snow showers. Early next week stays chilly with temperatures below normal Monday and Tuesday.