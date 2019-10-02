Cooler temperatures on the way

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had another day of record-breaking heat, but cooler temperatures are on the way.

TONIGHT: Look for one more warm and muggy night. We’ll see partly cloudy skies and lows falling into the upper 60s. There’s a slight chance for a spotty shower, but the best chance of rain stays in the northern part of the state.

THURSDAY: There’s a very slim chance for an isolated shower early in the morning. It’s not going to be as hot or humid during the afternoon. Highs will top out right around 80. Winds will pick up later in the day with partly cloudy skies. By the evening, cooler air will arrive. In fact, from Thursday night into early Friday morning, temperatures fall into the lower 50s.

FRIDAY: It’s going to be much cooler to end out the workweek. Look for lots of sunshine and dry conditions for Friday night high school football games. Highs will fall to below-normal readings. Highs will only climb into the upper 60s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Temperatures will really fall early Saturday morning with lows in the 40s. Even though we start off cool for the first part of the weekend, look for lots of sunshine Saturday with highs in the 70s. There’s a slight chance for an isolated shower Sunday. Fall-like weather will stick around for much of next week.