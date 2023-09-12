Cooler temperatures this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you’re a fan of summer hopefully you enjoyed yesterday. We had highs in the lower 80s with dry conditions. Today begins the fall like feel and will last through much of the week.

TODAY: A few spotty showers are likely for the first part of the day. This isn’t going to be a moderate to heavy rain but more of a nuisance. It’s going to be overcast with light showers through about midday. Isolated showers are possible during the afternoon. Clouds stick around for the rest of the day with the possibility of a few breaks in the clouds just before it sets.

TONIGHT: Clouds begin to break up later this evening. There’s a chance for a little patchy fog late tonight into daybreak Wednesday. It’s going to be on the cool side with many locations dropping into the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: We’ll see a cool start early Wednesday morning with a few areas of patchy fog. Grab the jacket as you send the kids to the bus stop in the morning. Temperatures will start in the upper 40s and lower 50s. After the fog dissipates we’ll see mostly sunny skies into the afternoon. Temperatures stay cool with highs in the lower 70s. Normal highs for this time of the year is 80.

THURSDAY: Some spots may see a few areas of fog in the morning. Lots of sunshine will be in place once again for the afternoon. It’s going to be cool once again with highs near 74.

HURRICANE LEE: A quick update on Hurricane Lee. It remains a category 3 storm with winds more than one hundred miles an hour. The forecast track has it moving north and weakening as it moves over cooler waters. It may make landfall near Maine or the Canadian Maritimes.

8DAY FORECAST: Quiet, dry and cool temperatures are expected for the rest of the workweek. Temperatures stay in the low to middle 70s. Upper 70s on Saturday with a chance for a few shower son Sunday.