Cooler-than-average air remains, light showers tonight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cool and gloomy weekend continues across central Indiana. Our average high for this time of year in Indianapolis is 66 degrees. Sunday will be a similar forecast to what happened on Saturday with only a few spot showers in the late afternoon.

TODAY: Partly sunny skies are in place waking up this morning. Clouds will return by the midday into early afternoon hours. An isolated PM sprinkle can’t be ruled out, but the overwhelming majority remain dry until tonight. High temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered light showers will be possible with the best chance coming in the early morning hours. Rainfall amounts will be mainly light in nature. Low temperatures in the mid-40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies to start the day. A stray sprinkle is still possible, but most remain dry. High temperatures in the mid-50s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Near average temperatures return Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures in the mid-60s. The next decent chance of rain will come along a system Thursday into Friday,