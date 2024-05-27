Cooler than normal for the last few days of May

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a long weather day Sunday that ultimately featured a completed Indianapolis 500 race, central Indiana has been in a breezy, cooler, and mostly cloudy for Memorial Day.

More information related to possible tornado confirmations was expected later this week if the weather service releases statements on them from Sunday’s storms in southwestern Indiana.

Nonetheless, this forecast was actually shaping up to be mainly cooler than normal for the rest of May before we warm up to start June.

Monday night: Cloud cover will decrease a bit with skies turning partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows will drop into the mid 50s for what is going to be a much more quiet night than Sunday night.

Tuesday: We look to start with plenty of sunshine before clouds build back in a bit, especially for areas north of Interstate 74. A weak disturbance will bring the chance for a few showers mainly along and north of Interstate 74. This precipitation chance will be from the afternoon into the first half of the night.

Highs will only get into the mid 70s due to a breezy northwesterly wind that will be in place. Wind gusts will get up to 25 mph as well.

Wednesday: Even cooler temperatures will slide in as a weak cold front moves through from the north. This front will generate the possibility of a few showers and isolated storms for areas mainly east of Indianapolis.

Highs will struggle to get into the upper 60s to low 70s.

8-Day Forecast: We’ll emerge with plenty of sunshine with below-normal temperatures for the rest of May as the month concludes Friday. By the time central Indiana starts June on Saturday, temperatures will near normal in upper 70s. However, another system will bring more rain chances in the latter half of Saturday and into Sunday.