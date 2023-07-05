Cooler the next few days with several rain chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After dealing with a hot and muggy Wednesday, we’ll transition towards cooler air with additional rain chances.

Wednesday night: Scattered showers and storms will be in place across the state this evening and tonight.

There remains a very low threat for isolated severe storms along and west of a Terre Haute-South Bend line. Damaging winds are the main concern.

Expect a warm and muggy night with lows in the low 70s.

Thursday: Although we will see cooler temperatures for our Thursday, the muggy meter will stay quite high. Thus, it will continue to feel rather swampy. Additional scattered rain and storms look to develop going into Thursday afternoon. No severe weather is expected.

Highs will rise into the low to mid 80s.

Friday: The best weather day of the week arrives just in the time to close out the workweek. Enjoy a mostly sunny and less humid day with highs in the low 80s.

8-Day Forecast: Temperatures will hang around the low 80s through Saturday and Sunday. We will also see scattered storm chances in the mix throughout the upcoming weekend as well. A few showers may hang around into early Monday. The muggy meter will pick back up a little bit Sunday and Monday with highs in the mid 80s going into the middle of next week.