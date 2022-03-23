Weather Blog

Cooler with more showers Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We have had some scattered shower and storm activity with heavy downpours at times. Chilly air and additional rain chances are expected going into the remainder of the week.

Wednesday night: Spotty showers will remain possible into the nighttime hours.

Lows will fall into the low 40s.

Thursday: Cloud cover is set to become dominant for our Thursday with isolated to scattered shower chances.

Prepare for a much cooler day as well with highs only topping out in the mid 40s. Winds will also stay breezy with gusts over 25 MPH at times.

Friday: We’ll continue the chance for isolated to scattered showers into our Friday. Highs are expected to remain below average as well to end the workweek on a cool note. Numbers will rise into the low 50s.

8-Day Forecast: The final full weekend of March will begin on a chilly note. Light snow showers are possible mainly north of interstate 70 Saturday morning. Temperatures will gradually rebound as we head into next week. Highs eventually get back into the 60s by next Tuesday with additional rain chances to follow.