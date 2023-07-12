Daily storm chances with warm and muggy air to persist over the next several days

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We will continue to track daily rain and storm chances going into the weekend with warm and muggy air in place.

Wednesday night: Scattered rain and storms will continue to remain possible this evening and overnight. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible until tonight with damaging winds and hail the main threats.

However, locations in far northwestern Indiana have the potential to see strong tornadoes. There is a Tornado Watch in place in that region including Gary and Rensselaer until 11 PM EDT.

Lows in the low 70s.

Thursday: Scattered showers and storms may be ongoing early Thursday morning before additional development takes place Thursday afternoon.

There is a low risk for isolated strong to severe storms along and southeast of a Indy-Muncie line with wind and hail the main threats.

Highs in the mid 80s with high humidity values. It may feel like the 90s at times.

Friday: Expect a hot and very muggy end to the workweek. Most of the daytime hours are set to be dry with the exception of possible pop-up showers/storms. Storm chances will increase by Friday night.

Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

8-Day Forecast: Very muggy air will keep its stronghold on us throughout the weekend with highs in the mid 80s. On and off rain and storms are expect to continue through Saturday with a more isolated precip chance Sunday. We’ll remain near average going into next week with highs in the mid 80s.