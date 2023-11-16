Damp and breezy Friday, back to near normal temperatures this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thursday felt spectacular for mid-November despite the increased cloud cover. Now, we will turn towards an active Friday with colder air to swing in by this weekend.

Then, we’ll be tracking a bigger system that will bring in a stronger round of cold air next week as we get towards Thanksgiving.

Thursday night: Expect a mainly cloudy night with scattered showers developing overnight.

Winds will also turn breezy overnight. These breezy winds will help keep temperatures in the mid to upper 50s through the nighttime hours.

Friday: A breezy and damp Friday will commence across the state with widely scattered showers as a cold front sweeps in. A few heavier showers may squeak into the picture. However, rainfall amounts won’t be much with totals mainly set to be in the range of 0.10-0.25″.

Highs will occur just before lunchtime with temperatures dropping a bit by Friday night.

Weekend: Friday’s front will lead way to a colder batch of air to settle in this weekend. Even though it will be in the low to mid 50s for Saturday and Sunday. This is closer to where we should be for this time of the year. Sunny skies will also win out this weekend with light winds.

8-Day Forecast: We will not have a long break from active weather as a stronger system will roll into our region closer to the late Monday-Tuesday timeframe. This will bring another round of rain (potentially widespread) to our area. We will also see winds turn breezy again in the first half of next week. It is worth mentioning that there could also be a few snow showers in the back half of Tuesday. By Thanksgiving Day, we’re talking chilly temperatures with highs only in the low 40s.