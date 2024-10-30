Damp and breezy Halloween with brief late week cooldown | Oct. 30, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After back-to-back days of near record high temperatures, we’ll turn towards widespread rain for Halloween with cooler air briefly getting into the mix.

Wednesday night: Clouds will increase tonight with winds staying breezy. It will be a mild night once again as lows only drop into the mid 60s.

Thursday: We’re expecting widespread rain with the potential for some rumbles of thunder for Halloween. Rain will enter the state just before sunrise and fill in further through the remainder of the morning hours. Activity looks to gradually slide out of central Indiana by the evening to early nighttime hours. Areas in southeastern Indiana may have to still deal with some showers in the early goings of trick-or-treat time.

There is also a low threat for strong to severe storms mainly in the morning to early afternoon hours. Damaging wind will be the primary concern.

Highs will top out in the upper 60s to low 70s. Temperatures will fall into the mid 60s and eventually upper 50s through trick-or-treat time. Winds will also be breezy for a majority of the day with gusts over 30 MPH at times during the daytime hours.

Friday: A cooler, dry, and bright end to the workweek will be on tap for our area. Temperatures are expected to be near normal with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

7-Day Forecast: Temperatures will quickly warm back up through the first weekend of November. In association with this warm-up, additional rain chances will slide in by Sunday. We’ll keep the active and above normal temperature pattern rolling into next week.