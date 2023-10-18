Damp and breezy Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A nice Wednesday afternoon opened up for us after a chilly start to the day. However, changes are ahead in the near-term forecast as we track multiple chances for rain and cooler air the next few days.

Wednesday night: We’ll turn mainly cloudy ahead of incoming rain from our next weather system. The timing on the rain has slowed down a little bit. Lows will only dip into the mid 50s due to a breezy wind out of the south and cloud cover.

Thursday: Have the rain gear on hand as we expect on and off scattered showers for all of Thursday. We will also have winds turning more breezy with gusts up to 20-30 MPH at times. Rainfall amounts for central Indiana will mainly be under or near a quarter of an inch.

Highs will only get into the low 60s.

Friday: A few leftover showers will be possible through all of Friday with a persistent northwesterly breeze locking into place. Despite winds being out of the northwest, highs look to manage to get into the low 60s again under partly cloudy skies.

8-Day Forecast: We could still see a couple showers Saturday morning before more persistent sunshine arrives for the upcoming weekend. Winds look to quickly turn more breezy again Saturday with gusts up to 25-30 MPH at times. Highs will struggle to get into the upper 50s to low 60s on Saturday and Sunday. By next week, we will track a warmup that could take us back into the 70s. Then, more rain chances may slide in following this warmup by the latter half of next week.