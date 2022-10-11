Weather Blog

Damp and windy Wednesday ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are tracking increasing rain chances and winds for our Wednesday before another patch of chilly air slides into the state.

Tuesday night: A mild night is ahead with lots of cloud cover. We can’t rule out a stray shower for the Indy metro with the bulk of the rain set to occur to our north tonight. Lows will only bottom out in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Wednesday: Prepare for a damp and windy Wednesday with on and off showers throughout the day. There could be an isolated thunderstorm or two, but we are not expecting severe weather at this point.

A few additional showers may pass through the area during the nighttime hours closer to early Thursday.

Wind gusts are expected to be up to 35-40 MPH as well.

Highs look to be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Thursday: You will want the warm jacket on hand as a shot of chilly air is set to slide into the state. We’ll continue to keep breezy winds around as well with gusts up to 30 MPH at times. Highs will only make it into the upper 50s to low 60s.

8-Day Forecast: Temperatures will make a slight comeback into the 60s for the upcoming weekend. Then, we will quickly drop back into the 50s through at least the first part of next week.