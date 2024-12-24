Damp Christmas Day, multiple 50 degree days to follow with more rain | Dec. 24, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are tracking a rainy Christmas with much warmer air in line for late this week.

Christmas Eve night: The next weather system that is on our way begins to infiltrate the state overnight tonight. There is also potential for some patchy fog to develop as well.

Temperatures will not drop much as lows bottom out in the upper 30s.

Christmas Day: Unfortunately, we’re looking at a scenario that features cold rain for a large portion of Christmas Day. Rain coverage won’t begin to disperse until the nighttime hours.

This means that temperatures are going to struggle to get into the low to mid 40s for the high.

Thursday: Lingering drizzle is possible at times Thursday, but we’re going to see temperatures warm up a bit. Enjoy the return of 50 degree weather with skies expected to stay mainly cloudy.

7-Day Forecast: The warmup persists into the final weekend of 2024. This also leads way to additional rain chances Friday and Saturday. It is still too soon to include a chance for thunderstorms, but we’ll continue to monitor trends closely. We could even be talking some 60 degree weather for some spots on Saturday. A slight cooldown then follows into early next week.