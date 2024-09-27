Damp final weekend of September | Sep. 27, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Helene has been our story to end the workweek with breezy winds and rainy conditions.

This system will continue to send in showers through the final weekend of this month.

High wind warnings remain in effect until 11 PM EDT tonight. Wind advisories also remain in effect until 1 AM EDT Saturday morning.

Friday night: Showers will turn more scattered into tonight, but winds won’t die down a ton until the overnight hours. Power outages and tree damage will remain possible through the first half of tonight.

Lows in the mid 60s.

Saturday: Another day of rainy weather is ahead for Saturday. Depending on your location, some of you won’t see as much rain as others. Some though will have steady rain for hours.

Highs will top out in the low to mid 70s. Winds also won’t be as high as Friday, but we could still have gusts up to 20-25 MPH at times.

Sunday: Shower coverage Sunday will drop a little bit, but scattered activity is still likely for much of the day.

By the end of Sunday, rain totals look to be over 2″ south of interstate 70. Much of central Indiana will fall in the one to two inch range.

Highs in the mid 70s.

7-Day Forecast: Rain chances continue to decrease into early next week. October will start with a small rain chance next Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s. By Wednesday, temperatures drop into the upper 60s.