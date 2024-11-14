Damp Thursday, better weekend ahead | Nov 14, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A mild start with cloudy and damp conditions for the first part of your Thursday. It will dry out for the end of the work week and overall not a bad weekend expected.

TODAY: We are starting out mild this morning with temperatures into the 50s. Lots of clouds and even a few spotty showers to start off your day today. We will see high temperatures climbing into the mid-50s later this afternoon.

We picked up a little more than a half an inch of rainfall in Indianapolis from this system. Areas south of Indy did pick up a little bit more closer to an inch around parts of Bloomington and farther southward.

The newest drought monitor does show significant improvement across the state. Here’s a look from last week to this week.

While this is an improvement the data cutoff is Tuesday. So the rain we picked up over the last 24 hours is not going to count. We will have to wait until next week to see how this current rainfall impacts the updated drought monitor.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies tonight we will dry out with lows falling to 46. On Friday look for mostly cloudy conditions with high temperatures near 57. It will be dry for those high school football games and if you are heading to Gainbridge fieldhouse to watch the pacers play .

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: This weekend doesn’t look bad at all. Look for a little bit of patchy fog early Saturday morning otherwise partly cloudy skies with highs near 58. And then on Sunday mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 60s.

Heading into next week we’ll see temps in the lower 60s with a chance for some showers on Tuesday. Longer term forecast looks like we will see much colder air moving in by this time next week.