Damp Thursday with potential for storms, brief cooldown to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Today was simply perfect statewide with breezy southerly winds and glorious sunshine that helped us warm into the mid 60s. This forecast, however, will undergo a transition towards returning rain and a brief shot of colder air.

Then, we’ll warm right back up with more active weather next week.

Wednesday night: A much more mild night is expected due to increase cloud cover and a warm frontal passage. This front will set up just north of Indy and initiate some showers and isolated storms going into the overnight hours. Main focal point of rain coverage tonight will be north of Indy.

As we draw closer to daybreak Thursday, there is potential for an isolated severe storm or two with hail being the main threat. This risk is mainly for areas northwest of Indy.

Temperatures will only settle into the 50s tonight.

Thursday: Shower coverage will only increase throughout Thursday with a few rumbles of thunder possible as a cold front moves through the state. Rain looks to move out by Thursday night.

Temperatures are not going to budge much (if at all) with numbers in the 50s until the nighttime hours.

Friday: A cooler day will be present to end the workweek as winds will shift to come out of the north. There will be a second cold front that swings southward through our area as we go into the latter half of Friday. This could give way to a few snow showers Friday night. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 40s.

8-Day Forecast: Saturday will turn out to be the coldest day in this extended forecast thanks to the second cold front from Friday. There could be a few snow showers that linger into Saturday morning. Highs will struggle to get out of the 30s before we make a strong temperature flip for Sunday. Highs will boost right back into the 60s going into next week. We are currently monitoring the potential for more active weather as well next Tuesday and Wednesday, but it is still too early to tell if severe weather will be of concern. There is just simply too much model uncertainty with how next week’s system evolves.