Weather Blog

Dangerous heat continues into Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We launched into another sauna-like afternoon statewide after starting our Tuesday with record breaking warm low temperatures. High temps worked their way into the mid to upper 90s, and we expect this trend to continue before some relief arrives by the end of the week.

Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect until Wednesday night.

Tuesday night: Another night of record breaking warmth is on the way with lows only falling into the mid to upper 70s. Indy’s record warm low for tonight is 74°

Wednesday: Record breaking high temperature potential remains with us for our Wednesday with miserable humidity levels staying in place as well. Indy’s record high for Wednesday, June 15th, is 94° set back in 1952. Highs look to once again rise into the mid to upper 90s.

Thursday: After back-to-back stifling hot days, Thursday will feature the start of a transition in this forecast. Rain and storm chances are set to return with isolated to scattered development possible in the afternoon and evening hours. Despite the chance for rain and storms, we will still hang onto hot and muggy air with highs climbing into the mid 90s.

8-Day Forecast: The aforementioned transition in this forecast further carries on into our Friday. Humidity values look to start gradually dropping off with highs slightly backing down to around the 90° mark. The cooldown continues into the weekend with highs in the mid 80s. Despite us staying warm, it will not be very humid. We look to quickly work back in hot air next week with temperatures eventually returning to the 90s.