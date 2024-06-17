Dangerous heat; feels like temps near 100

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mild and muggy start to the workweek with temperatures into the 70s this morning. Highs quickly climb into the 90s starting a heat wave across the state.

We hit our first 90 degree temperature of the year on Sunday with a high of 91. That count will climb later this week as a heat way takes over the forecast.

TODAY: Look for lots of sunshine today. It will be hot and very humid. Feels like temperatures soar near triple digits today. Most of the day will be dry but later this afternoon and into the early evening a few isolated showers or storms may pop up across the state.

Temperatures climb into the lower 90s. We are also on record watch. Not only for daytime highs but also for nighttime lows. Temperatures at night stay into the 70s and with high humidity it will feel so much more uncomfortable.

Today’s high may tie or break a record. The record high today is 95 set back in 1913.

TONIGHT: A few isolated showers and storms. Skies begin to clear overnight. It stays mild and muggy with lows only falling into the middle 70s.

TUESDAY: Heat wave continues with highs into the lower 90s. Feels like temperatures again climb into the upper 90s. A few spotty showers and storms are possible.

WEDNESDAY: Again high heat continues for the middle part of the week. Highs climb into the low and middle 90s with feels like temps into the triple digits.

8 DAY FORECAST: Middle and upper 90s are possible through the end of the workweek. The high humidity keeps feels like temperatures into the triple digits. The heat continues for the weekend. Highs stay into the 90s on Saturday but drop into the 90s for Sunday and Monday. Much of the week will be dry but showers and storms are possible on Sunday.