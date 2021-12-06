Weather Blog

David has Weather Changes Next Few Days

Lots of changes coming up in the next 48 hours. Warm, cold, rain and light snow all included.

Tonight – Rain showers continue off and on through the night. Temperatures rising from the 40s to near 60 by midnight.

Monday – Some sunshine and dry weather but much colder. Only a high of 38.

Tuesday – Increasing clouds and cold. High only 34. Some light snow possible late Tuesday.

Wednesday – A chance for some light snow in the morning. No gravel problems expected. No major accumulation. High 36.

Late Sunday afternoon, most of the rain had moved out of central Indiana. However, there could be more showers developing this evening.

Before the cold front arrives late tonight, we will see temperatures rising to near 60 by midnight.

After the cold front pushes the rain out, the colder air will move in on brisk northwest winds.

From near 60 at midnight all the way down to the mid 30s Monday morning.

Cold and dry weather Monday. With those winds and temperatures, it will feel like it is in the 20s most of the day. Bundle up and stay warm!

FutureCast indicates we may see some light snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Too early for specifics at this time but major travel problems and significant snow seem unlikely.

8 Day Outlook – Temperatures warm up Thursday through Saturday. Chances for rain late Friday into Saturday.