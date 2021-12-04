Weather Blog

David’s Changeable Forecast for a Few Days

Another great December day on Saturday but there are several changes coming in the next few days. Rain showers, windy conditions, colder air, light snow possible.



Tonight – Clear skies but not too cold. Low 32.

Sunday – Increasing clouds, windy and warmer. High 54. Showers develop late afternoon and evening.



Monday – Windy and colder. High 38.

Above average temperatures every day so far this December. Not quite so warm today, but still above average 49 in Indy.

Not too cold tonight. Most areas stay above 30 oernight.

Sunday or weather pattern starts to change. FutureCast shows first clouds move in early and then showers develop in the afternoon.

Even without sunshine temperatures are warmer Sunday. Brisk winds from the south will be the key factor.

Looks like dry weather Sunday morning before showers develop in the afternoon and evening.

big change coming Sunday night as a strong cold front moves through. the front pushes the rain out and lets much colder air in on northwest winds.

8 day Outlook – A chance for some light snow late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Little accumulation expected at this time. Cold mid week in the 30s and then warming into the 40s Thursday and Friday.