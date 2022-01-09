Weather Blog

David’s Cold Start to the Week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – There is an Alberta Clipper weather system that might bring some snow flurries to northern Indiana Monday. Otherwise, it is a very cold and quiet start to the week.

Tonight – Clearing skies and and cold temperatures. Temps in the 20s early and down to 14 Monday morning.

Monday – Partly cloudy and cold. High only 26.

Tuesday – Sunny, but still very cold. Low Tuesday morning of 11. High Tuesday afternoon only 30.

Wednesday – Sunny and a little warmer. High 42.

The rain that moves through Indiana last night is headed toward the East Coast today.

The precipitation was very light when it was freezing rain Saturday evening but there was heavier rain overnight into early Monday morning. More than 1/2 inch in central Indiana and more than 1 inch in southern Indiana.

Skies began to clear Sunday afternoon offering a short glimpse of the sun for a change.

With the clear skies tonight, temperatures drop quickly.

By Monday morning we are feeling temperatures in the mid teens and wind chills in the single digits.

There is a chance for some snow flurries Monday morning. No accumulation or travel problems are expected.

Stays cold all day Monday. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees below average for January 10.

8 Day Outlook – Minor warming trend through Friday. Temps in the 40s. Chance for rain showers Friday. Then colder with a chance for snow showers Saturday.