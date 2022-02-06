Weather Blog

Light show showers with little or no accumulation ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a record-setting snow event last week, this was the day we’d been waiting for: lots of sunshine and lots of snow and ice melting.

However, as temperatures drop Sunday night into Monday morning, there could be some refreezing and some icy patches on the roads, sidewalks and parking lots. Be careful out there late Sunday night and Monday morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear and not so cold. Low 21.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for some light snow showers passing through midday. Little or no accumulation is expected. High 30

Tuesday: Becoming partly cloudy and warmer. high 36.

The temperatures above freezing have started to melt some of the water around the edge of Morse Reservoir. But, don’t look for open water and water skiing anytime soon!

Some of the record 7.6 inches of snow from last week is starting to melt. Officially, at the Indianapolis International Airport, it was down to 6 inches of snow on the ground Sunday morning. We will probably melt a few more inches in the week ahead.

Not nearly as cold tonight because of southwest winds. But, there still could be some refreeze. So watch out for some icy patches late Sunday night and Monday morning.

Our weekend warming trend suffers a setback with a weak weather system moving through Monday. Some light snow showers are possible Monday from late morning to early afternoon. Little or no accumulation is expected.

Not much to see, but FutureCast shows a few scattered blue spots in Indiana midday Monday. If you see any snow showers, they should only last an hour of less.

Because of the clouds and a shift to northwest winds, Monday will be colder than Sunday afternoon.

8 Day Outlook: Quiet with above-average temperatures Wednesday. Some light snow showers possible late Thursday into Friday. Minor snow accumulation in central Indiana. More significant snow possible in northern Indiana. Seasonable temperatures into next weekend. Lows in the 20s and highs in the 30s.