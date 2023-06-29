Dealing with more heat, humidity, and storms to close out June on Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a busy day with severe thunderstorms across central and southern Indiana, we’ll track more chances for strong to severe storms with heat and humidity going into the start of July.

Thursday night: Showers will gradually move out tonight. We’ll be mild and muggy with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Friday: Expect a steamy end to June with scattered storm chances. We’ll track another round of on/off rain and storm potential throughout the day.

There is another chance for severe weather with a Slight Risk (level 2/5) in place for mainly the southern half of Indiana. Damaging winds and hail will be the primary threats. Best timing for severe weather will be roughly mid to late afternoon Friday. There could even be flooding issues with repeated rounds of rain.

Highs will creep into the upper 80s to low 90s. Humidity will be very high with dew points approaching the mid 70s at times, which will cause heat index values to get into the mid-upper 90s.

Saturday: The active weather pattern is expected to roll into the beginning of July on Saturday. Expect more of the same with on/off showers and storms with very warm and humid conditions.

Unfortunately, another risk of severe weather is in play for Saturday with a Slight Risk (level 2/5) across much of the state. Damaging winds and hail will once again be the main threats. There could even be flooding issues with repeated rounds of rain. This severe risk could be upgraded.

Highs look to rise into the upper 80s.

8-Day Forecast: Warm and muggy conditions persist into Sunday with a few storms possible. We’ll stay on the warmer and humid side through the Fourth of July. Isolated showers and storms are possible Monday before we dry out by Tuesday.