Dreary days continue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another dreary day as clouds hang around the state again today. Temperatures will be slightly above normal with some sunshine possible later in the week.

So far for the month of January we’ve picked up some beneficial rainfall. Last week all the rain we received has put us about normal for the month. We’re closing in on almost five inches of rainfall which is just shy of 2 inches above normal rainfall.

TODAY: Lots of clouds in place today. Another dreary day on tap. We may see a little light drizzle or a few flurries early today. Any precipitation we see will be on the light side. Temperatures stay into the upper 30s near 40 which is right around normal for this time of the year. Winds stay light out of the west and southwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

TONIGHT: This evening we stay cloudy as a weak system drops south from Canada. Temperatures fall into the lower 30s.

TUESDAY: Early Tuesday morning we’re tracking a very light precipitation chance. A few light rain or a few snow showers are possible with the cold front moving through. Later in the afternoon we’ll see another dreary day with a few light scattered rain showers possible. Highs reach near 40 in the afternoon.

DREARY DAYS CONTINUE

We will see another cloudy day on Wednesday with highs in the lower 40s. By Thursday it looks like we may see some sunshine. Highs climb into the upper 40s near 50.

8 DAY FORECAST: Quiet weather returns for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Highs stay into the middle 40s on Friday. This weekend looks great with highs in the lower 40s and dry conditions both Saturday and Sunday. Looks like we may see some sunshine on both days.