Drought conditions worsen, rain chances tomorrow | Sept. 12, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Drought conditions get worse here in Indiana. Dry again today with cloud cover increasing later this afternoon. Showers are moving in for your Friday with more humidity.

The latest drought monitor has much of southern and eastern sections of Indiana under a moderate drought. More than an inch below normal for the month of September here in Indianapolis. There is a severe drought across parts of Evansville.

TODAY: Tropical Depression Francine moves farther northward and brings more cloud cover to the area later this afternoon. We will see sunny skies through the first part of the day today but clouds move in later this afternoon and evening. High temperatures climb into the mid and upper 80s for central and north central Indiana. Clouds move in farther south first it looks like temperatures will stay into the low and middle 80s in southern Indiana.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies this evening if you are heading to the Indianapolis Indians game with dry conditions. Temperatures at first pitch will be in the lower 80s. Overnight mainly cloudy skies mild with lows into the middle 60s.

FRIDAY: Rain chances will arrive for the first part of the day on Friday under mostly cloudy skies. Best chance of rain will be from Indianapolis and then south and west of the city. Could see one maybe up to 2 in of rainfall in southern Indiana. However central and north central Indiana may really miss out on some much-needed rain. It will be breezy with high temperatures right around 80 for the afternoon.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: This weekend we will see for mostly cloudy skies a chance for a few showers early Saturday morning. Middle 80s will be possible heading into the weekend It will still feel uncomfortable with higher humidity values. Very little rain is in the forecast for early next week which is not very helpful with the drought conditions we have in place now. Temperature stay into the low 80s.