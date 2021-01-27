Dry and bright Thursday!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cloudy skies continued through our Wednesday with some snow showers in the afternoon hours. We will eventually break out of our cloudy rut and work in the return of sunshine for our Thursday.

Wednesday night: Snow showers will continue through the early nighttime hours across the southern half of Indiana.

Accumulations of one to three inches are possible for the southern third of the state.

A cold night will be on tap as lows fall into the upper teens. Winds will continue to be breezy for a majority of Wednesday night.

Thursday: We will dry out across the state as the sunshine makes a return for our Thursday! However, this sunshine will not boost our temperatures due to a northwest wind, which keeps us on the cooler side. Highs will only top out in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Friday: Another bright day will be the story to end the workweek with slightly warmer temperatures. Dry time will also continue with highs rising into the mid 30s.

8 Day Forecast: Another system is set to move into the state for the weekend. This will bring mixed precipitation chances for Saturday and Sunday with snow chances for next Monday. With current model trends, some models hint towards heavy snow with the possibility of significant snow accumulation. Details will change over time, so be sure to download the Storm Track 8 weather app for all of the latest information.

Beyond this system, another chances for mixed precipitation is in place for next Thursday. Highs will push towards 40° Saturday before we cool back down. Then, a gradual warming trend will work its way into the forecast for much of next week.