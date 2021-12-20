Weather Blog

Dry and cool through midweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was a good start to the workweek weather-wise statewide as we had an average and bright December day! We are tracking our quiet stretch to continue before we warm-up and bring back rain chances late in the week.

Monday night: It will be a calm and partly cloudy night with light winds. Lows will fall into the mid 20s.

Tuesday: We will keep lots of sunshine around for our Tuesday. Winds will be a little bit breezy during the afternoon hours. Highs look to top out in the low to mid 40s.

Wednesday: Wednesday is shaping up to be our coldest day of the week. Although we will have abundant sunshine, temperatures will struggle to get into the mid to upper 30s.

8-Day Forecast: A warming trend looks to swing in as we close in on Christmas Day. Temperatures will quickly climb into the upper 50s by Friday, but this will lead way for returning rain chances. Any holiday travel impacts on Friday will only be minor at this time. Christmas Day on Saturday is shaping up to be mainly dry with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Temperatures will then fall back into the 40s on Sunday.