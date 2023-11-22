Dry and cool travel day, sunshine returns for Thanksgiving

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few clouds this morning but more sunshine heading into the afternoon. It’s going to be cool for this travel day. Look for lots of sunshine for Thanksgiving.

TODAY: We started out the day today with a cloudy sky. Sunshine popping out this Wednesday morning. We’ll see partly cloudy skies this afternoon. While it will be dry it will be a bit chilly this afternoon. Highs stay into the middle 40s. Normal high for this time of the year is at 49 so cooler than our normal high today. It won’t be as breezy as yesterday. Winds will be out of the northwest at 8 to 10 miles per hour.

If you’re traveling today the weather impacts will be minimal across the Great Lakes. There may be some delays along the east coast due to a system produces snow and rain.

TONIGHT: Skies become partly cloudy overnight. It stays dry with temperatures falling around the freezing mark. Winds switch out of the south and southwest later tonight.

THURSDAY: Thanksgiving weather looks fantastic! Temperatures climb close to normal for this time of the year. Highs near 50. It’s going to be dry. The winds pick up a little Thursday and switch direction. Winds may gust up to 15 to 20 miles per hour out of the south and southwest.

FRIDAY: If you’re out early Friday morning to do some Black Friday shopping it’s going to be chilly with temperatures near the freezing mark early Friday morning. It will be dry Friday with highs in the lower 40s.

8DAY FORECAST: This weekend looks chilly and dry Saturday. If you’re heading to the Old Oaken Bucket game in West Lafayette be sure to bundle up. Highs will be in the lower 40s. A system moves across the state on Sunday bringing us a chance for some rain and even some snow showers. Temperatures will drop into the 20s early both Saturday and Sunday mornings. Highs on Sunday stay in the low 40s.