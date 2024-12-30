Dry and mild Monday; rain and colder air arrive | Dec 30, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Quiet conditions today after a windy and wet weekend. More rain possible overnight tonight into Tuesday before much colder air arrives later in the week.

TODAY: Winds will not be as brisk as they were over the weekend later today. We will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky throughout much of the afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 40s near 50. Our next system will arrive later on tonight bringing us more rain chances.

TONIGHT: Rain chances will be likely overnight tonight and into the day tomorrow. Temperatures stay fairly steady into the mid 40s overnight. Winds begin to pick up and will become a bit gusty for your Tuesday.

TOMORROW: Rain chances will be possible on and off throughout the day on your Tuesday. We may see some snow mixing in late especially in northern sections of Indiana later in the afternoon. It will be very windy with gusts possible near 25 and 30 miles per hour. High temperatures will be early in the day into the mid and upper 40s and fall into the low 40s later in the afternoon .

Dry conditions on Wednesday under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be much closer to normal for this time of year with highs into the mid-thirties .

Partly cloudy skies on Thursday could see a chance for a few snow showers late Thursday with highs into the mid-thirties.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: Pattern shift heading into the end of the week and also the weekend. We will see high temperatures on Friday only into the twenties. We are keeping a close eye on a system that’s going to impact the area sometime over the weekend. The exact track is still undetermined and also the precipitation type. But there is a chance that we could see some rain, some snow, maybe a little bit of a mix. It is still too early to tell where that system will go and therefore what type of precipitation we will see.