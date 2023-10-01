Dry and warm start to October

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Welcome to the month of October! Our average high to start the month is 72 degrees. By Halloween, that average high decreases to 59 degrees. Although the calendar has changed, the next few days will feel more summer-like if anything.

TODAY: A few spots of patchy fog, but not nearly as much as previous mornings. Mostly sunny and warm conditions in place. The Roof will be closed at Lucas Oil Stadium as the Colts take on the Rams. High temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies hold with some spots of patchy fog primarily in NE Indiana. Low temperatures in the upper 50s.

MONDAY: Another sunny day with temperatures running well above average. High temperatures in the mid-80s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Our warm continues through Wednesday with multiple days in the mid-80s. Clouds increase late Wednesday before a small rain chance moves in late Thursday into Friday. A big change in temperatures arrives behind this system. Next weekend, highs will only be in the low to mid-60s.