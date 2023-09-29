Dry and warm weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’ve seen dense fog across much of central Indiana this morning. It’s beginning to look a little better as the morning continues. We’ll see some cloud cover through about midday before sunshine returns for the rest of the day.

TODAY: The area of low pressure that has been influencing our weather the last few days will finally move east today. We’ll see the patchy fog early this morning come to an end. Look for some clouds through about midday. Sunshine will quickly begin to warm us up this afternoon. We’ll see highs today in the upper 70s near 80 in central Indiana. Middle 70s in northern Indiana and into the 80s farther south.

TONIGHT: Week 7 of Zone football looks fantastic! Dry conditions with temperatures at kickoff in the lower 70s. Temperatures overnight will fall into the upper 50s. So clear and cool later tonight. We may see a little patchy fog develop once again for early Saturday morning.

SATURDAY: A few areas of fog early in the morning. If you’re heading out for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s it’s going to be cool but DRY for the walk. It’s taking place at Carroll Stadium downtown. The gates open at 9am with the promise garden ceremony beginning at 1030am. Temperatures will be in the lower 60s to start in the morning. We may see a few clouds but look for sunshine into the afternoon.

Highs Saturday climb into the lower 80s across much of the state. Normal high for this time of the year has dropped to 73.

SUNDAY: Dry once again for Sunday. Another summer like day on tap with highs climbing into the low and middle 80s. It may be a little too warm to have the roof and window open for the Colts game. However if you’re out tailgating it’s going to be perfect weather for heading into Lucas Oil.

8DAY FORECAST: Dry stretch of weather continues for much of next week. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s for much of next week.