Dry day before much needed rain arrives

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some spots this morning are starting out in the 50s this morning. We have one more dry day before much needed rain arrives this week.

TODAY: Typical fall like weather for your Monday. Clear and crisp this morning with sunshine and warmer temperatures this afternoon. It’s going to be dry and sunny with highs in the lower 80s. Some areas in northern Indiana will stay in the 70s while areas south and west of Indianapolis will be in the middle and upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Skies stay clear tonight and it drops into the 50s. So another cool night across the state.

TUESDAY: Clouds return to the state throughout much of the day. An upper level area of low pressure is going to cut off from the main flow. This will keep the area cloudy and unsettled for the middle part of the week. We’ll start off dry but scattered showers and storms will be develop into the afternoon and evening hours. Highs Tuesday climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. The severe weather stays off to the west of us Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY: Showers and storms are possible Wednesday. Some of the storms may be on the stronger side with a few of them reaching severe criteria. Spotty showers and storms will continue on and off during the day. Temperatures will be a bit cooler with highs staying in the 70s.

Rainfall may reach a tenth of an inch in spots maybe a little more where we see some heavier pockets of rain.

8DAY FORECAST: Clouds hang around for Thursday. We may see a few pockets of showers or light drizzle. Temperatures stay into the 70s for the the end of the week. We dry out for the end of the week just in time for Friday night football. Right now the weekend looks fantastic. Both Indy 11 and the Colts are in town for home games.