Dry first weekend of July; more opportunities for rain next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re tracking a dry first weekend of July with additional rain and storm chances in play next week.

Friday night

All active weather is set to be out of the central Indiana area by sunset. This will to a cooler, mostly clear, and less humid night with lows in the mid 60s.

Saturday

We’ll lock into a completely dry day under mostly to partly sunny skies. Humidity values will be just above the discomfort line, but not too terrible. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Sunday

A warmer and bright day with dry time continuing. Expect a fairly warm day with highs pushing into the mid to upper 80s.

8-Day Forecast

The new workweek will open on a hot note with highs close to the 90-degree threshold. Rain and storm chances will also increase by the latter half of Monday. Going into midweek, the muggy meter will crank back up with highs hovering in the mid 80s. Rain and storm chances will persist for much of next week.