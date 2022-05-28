Weather Blog

Dry for race day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Multiple days of sunshine have entered the forecast along with warmer air.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear remain for central Indiana tonight. Low temperatures will dip back into the upper 50s.

SUNDAY/RACE DAY: A beautiful day for the Indy 500! Sunshine builds as temperatures get into the low to mid 80s. A bit breezy as well with sustained winds at 5 to 15 mph out of the south.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear continues to hod in place. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.

MEMORIAL DAY: Another warm day with more sunshine. It will be breezy, and dew points will make it feel humid outside. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s. A few could challenge 90 degrees.

8-DAY FORECAST: A string of sunny days will be in the forecast. The only rain chance will come on Wednesday. Temperatures will start warming into the stat of next week. 90 degrees will be possible on Tuesday