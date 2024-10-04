Dry Friday night football, warmer weekend | Oct. 4, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dry conditions heading into your Friday evening. We will see a sunny weekend with temperatures climbing into the 80s.

TODAY: We may see a few clouds later this afternoon as a stationary boundary is producing some showers and even a few thunderstorms in Illinois. We have a lot of dry air in place across the entire state so much of that rain as it moves farther southward will begin to fall apart. Some spots in northern Indiana will see some cloud cover and also a few spotty showers but here in central Indiana we will stay dry. Temperatures will be into the upper 70s even the lower 80s and southern Indiana today. Northern Indiana due to the cloud cover and a few spotty showers we will see temperatures into the low and middle 70s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies overnight tonight and those high school football games will remain dry. Finally a dry night with no weather worries. Temperatures will fall into the low and middle 50s across much of the state.

SUNNY WEEKEND

SATURDAY: A sunny weekend on tap for both Saturday and Sunday. Mostly sunny skies Saturday with high temperatures into the lower 80s. If you were heading up to Ball State to see the football game no weather concerns at all.

SUNDAY: On Sunday a cold front will move through early in the morning and the winds will begin to pick up. We may see winds gusting at times upwards of about 30 mph. Winds begin to taper off later in the afternoon on Sunday with highs into the lower 80s.

In Jacksonville Florida where the colts will be playing the jaguars we’ll see a chance of rain with temperatures into the lower 70s.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: A reinforcing shot of cooler air moves in heading into next week we will see temperatures into the lower 70s with mostly sunny skies throughout the entire week as well. Very quiet conditions continue. Temperatures will be into the 40s to start off your Tuesday and Wednesday mornings so bit of a crisp fall start.