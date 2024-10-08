Dry pattern holds through midweek, temperatures stay pleasant | Oct. 8, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another dry, yet fabulous, day took place across the state. We’re looking to remain slightly above normal temperature wise with no rain the next few days.

Tuesday night: We’re clear, dry, and cool again tonight as temperatures fall to the 40s. Low 44

Wednesday: Slightly warmer temperatures are expected Wednesday afternoon under plenty of sunshine. Highs will top out in the mid 70s.

Thursday: The above normal temperature trend will continue into Thursday. We’re sunny, dry, and slightly cooler Thursday with highs in the low to mid 70s.

7-day forecast: Enjoy a warm end to the workweek as temperatures warm to near 80 by Friday afternoon. The near 80-degree temperature trend will continue into the weekend. Saturday will be sunny and warm with highs in the 80s. Winds will pick up Sunday becoming breezy with a isolated rain chance early. Then, there are signals of the coolest air of the season arriving next week.