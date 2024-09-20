Dry spell in Indiana comes to an end soon

TONIGHT

As night falls, the sky remains mostly clear but gives way to isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight, which may linger slightly into the early morning. Expect a mild night with temperatures dipping to the upper 60s, with patchy fog forming near dawn, especially in areas that received rainfall earlier. Light and variable winds will calm as the evening progresses, setting the stage for a tranquil night despite the isolated showers, which carry a 30% chance of precipitation.

TOMORROW

Saturday morning may start with patchy fog, particularly in regions that saw evening showers. However, as the sun climbs, the fog will quickly dissipate, unveiling a mostly sunny and hot day with highs soaring to the low 90s. Expect light and variable winds throughout the day, contributing to the warm conditions. It’s an ideal day for outdoor activities, just be prepared for the high temperatures.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Partly cloudy skies take over as the night progresses, with a slight chance of thunderstorms developing after 5 AM. The low will be around the upper 60s, with light and variable winds continuing. The chance of precipitation remains low at 10%, making significant disruptions unlikely.

SUNDAY

Sunday brings a mix of clouds and sun with a higher chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially after 2 PM. Temperatures will peak in the low 80s, slightly cooler than Saturday, with calm winds turning southwesterly around 6 mph in the afternoon. The chance of rain increases to 60%, suggesting a wetter end to the weekend.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Shower activity intensifies into the night, with thunderstorms likely and possibly strong before tapering off after 2 AM. The low will be in the mid-60s, with southwesterly winds around 6 mph. The increased cloud cover and precipitation, which could total between a quarter and a half an inch, mark a significant shift in weather patterns, indicating more unsettled conditions.

7 DAY FORECAST

The coming week will see a continuation of above-normal temperatures initially, with a gradual cooldown and increased rain chances as we move into the week. Early predictions suggest a shift towards cooler and more active weather patterns, especially from Sunday onwards, with an emphasis on greater rainfall as we head into the early part of next week. This shift marks the end of the prolonged dry and hot spell, transitioning into a more typical autumnal weather pattern with highs settling into the mid-80s and lows in the low to mid-60s. This cooler, wetter phase aligns with seasonal expectations and provides much-needed moisture to the region.