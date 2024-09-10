Dry stretch continues with warmer week | Sept. 10, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dry stretch continue for the next couple of days but much needed rain is on the way.

TODAY: A cool morning across parts of the state as temperatures started out in the 40s. Mostly sunny skies expected all afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the middle 80s. High pressure is nearby that means we will see mostly sunny skies throughout the entire day we will also see very little wind and low humidity.

TONIGHT: A fantastic evening on tap as well. If you are heading to the Indianapolis Indians game first pitch at 6:35 p.m. it will be dry and comfortable. Temperatures will be into the lower 80s at first pitch. Mostly clear skies overnight tonight with temperatures falling into the mid and upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: The dry stretch continues for Wednesday. Mostly sunny skies for your Wednesday with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s. Humidity stays low so even though temperatures will climbing into the upper 80s it shouldn’t feel all that oppressive.

THURSDAY: Another dry and sunny day on Thursday. Highs climbing into the upper 80s right around 90.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: We only have about a half inch of rainfall officially recorded at the airport for Indianapolis so far for the month of September. Very dry conditions across the entire state with even a moderate drought south and west of Indianapolis. We will be getting to see some rain chances enter the state late in the week and into the weekend as a tropical system has in our direction. Tropical Storm Francine will move into the Midwest later this week and weekend. More than an inch of rainfall may be possible from this tropical system.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Friday also stretching the Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be into the 70s on Friday and Saturday with higher humidity values as at tropical system moves across parts of Indiana.