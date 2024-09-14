Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Dry stretch remains, above average temperatures through next week | Sep. 14, 2024

by: Ryan Morse
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Unfortunately, much-needed rain from the remnants of Francine largely missed central Indiana. Our dry stretch will continue now into next week.

TODAY: Plenty of sunshine is expected to open up the weekend. Slightly humid air will be around with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. This evening is WISH-TV night at Carroll Stadium with the Indy 11 in action.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies stay locked in place. Low temperatures in the mid-60s with slightly humid air.

TOMORROW: Another nice day with temperatures checking in above average. Mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

7-DAY FORECAST: A prolonged dry stretch continues with the remnants of Francine missing central Indiana. No major system is on the way through this entire forecasting period which brings in concern of a flash drought. We will be sandwiched between a potential tropical system impacting the Carolinas and a slow-moving front in the Great Plains next week. Temperatures will consistently be above average (average high 79 degrees) next week in the 80s.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Unseasonably warm pattern into next...
Weather Blog /
Southern Indiana gets rain, dry...
Weather Blog /
Rain stays to the south,...
Weather /
Push for rain is on...
Weather Blog /
Drought conditions worsen, rain chances...
Weather Blog /
Dry and warm Thursday, showers...
Weather /
Thousands in dark as Francine...
Weather Stories /
Increasing clouds Thursday, rain from...
Weather Blog /