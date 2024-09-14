Dry stretch remains, above average temperatures through next week | Sep. 14, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Unfortunately, much-needed rain from the remnants of Francine largely missed central Indiana. Our dry stretch will continue now into next week.

TODAY: Plenty of sunshine is expected to open up the weekend. Slightly humid air will be around with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. This evening is WISH-TV night at Carroll Stadium with the Indy 11 in action.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies stay locked in place. Low temperatures in the mid-60s with slightly humid air.

TOMORROW: Another nice day with temperatures checking in above average. Mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

7-DAY FORECAST: A prolonged dry stretch continues with the remnants of Francine missing central Indiana. No major system is on the way through this entire forecasting period which brings in concern of a flash drought. We will be sandwiched between a potential tropical system impacting the Carolinas and a slow-moving front in the Great Plains next week. Temperatures will consistently be above average (average high 79 degrees) next week in the 80s.